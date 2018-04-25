 Mabuza on Guptas: If they have done something wrong, they will be brought to book - Mail & Guardian — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Mabuza on Guptas: If they have done something wrong, they will be brought to book – Mail & Guardian

Posted on Apr 25, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Mail & Guardian

Mabuza on Guptas: If they have done something wrong, they will be brought to book
Mail & Guardian
Deputy president David Mabuza has dismissed suggestions from MPs he is too close to the Gupta family, instead claiming the politically connected family will face justice if they are found guilty of the allegations levelled against them. Mabuza was
I owe Guptas nothing for airlifting me to Russia: DD MabuzaTimes LIVE
#MabuzaQandA: Mabuza denies owing Guptas favoursIndependent Online

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.