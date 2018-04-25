Mabuza on Guptas: If they have done something wrong, they will be brought to book - Mail & Guardian — Nigeria Today

Mabuza on Guptas: If they have done something wrong, they will be brought to book – Mail & Guardian
Mail & Guardian
Mabuza on Guptas: If they have done something wrong, they will be brought to book
Deputy president David Mabuza has dismissed suggestions from MPs he is too close to the Gupta family, instead claiming the politically connected family will face justice if they are found guilty of the allegations levelled against them. Mabuza was …
I owe Guptas nothing for airlifting me to Russia: DD Mabuza
#MabuzaQandA: Mabuza denies owing Guptas favours
