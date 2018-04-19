Mace Saga: Senator Omo-Agege secures court order protecting him from the Police,others — Nigeria Today

Mace Saga: Senator Omo-Agege secures court order protecting him from the Police,others

Following the allegations that he stole the Mace, Senator Ovie Omo-agege has successfully secured a court order blocking the Nigerian police force and the Department of state security services, DSS, from arresting.

According to reports, Agege was arrested by the police shortly after his thugs stole the senate’s mace and absconded. He was later released.

Today, an Abuja High Court granted the Delta senator an interim order restraining the police, the Department of State Services (DSS) and other law enforcement bodies from arresting him.

He has also denied claims that he staged the incident.

The senators lawyers approached the court on Thursday to seek an interim injunction against arrest or detention of the senator.

The team of lawyers led by Aliyu Umar, a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN) were successful in getting the restraining order as the presiding Judge, Ishaq Bello, the presiding judge, consequently granted all their prayers.

