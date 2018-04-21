Mace snatching in the Senate was a blessing in disguise - Senator Ibrahim — Nigeria Today

Mace snatching in the Senate was a blessing in disguise – Senator Ibrahim

Senator representing Katsina South Senatorial district in the national assembly, Abu Ibrahim has described the mace snatching incident at national assembly by some hoodlums as a blessing in disguise.

Senator Ibrahim disclosed this while addressing State House Correspondents in Abuja yesterday. According to the Senator, the security situation in the national assembly complex was very worrisome. He said every national assembly in the world has good security but Nigeria case was different.

He stated that the incident has increased the bond in the national assembly and open their eyes to look closely at issues relating to security and to serve Nigeria better.” he said

“Everywhere I have gone around the world, every national assembly has good security. You cannot just go in, you cannot just access officers but the case is different here.

“If you go to our offices in the national assembly here, like in my office yesterday, there were over sixty people waiting who I did not have appointment with. So, this has influenced us to sit down and critically examine the security at the national assembly itself.

“Secondly, we sat in an executive session as senators and asked ourselves pertinent questions of what happened and why. We actually told ourselves the truth and even pointed culprits in what led to this. We came out with the promise that everyone of us will support and abide by the provisions of the constitution, our rules in the national assembly … this is therefore the benefit of the crisis which happened two days ago, if I can call it so.

“So, I still assure Nigerians that the national assembly has come out of this crisis better, much more united and much more focused.” he added

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

