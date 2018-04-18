Mace Theft: Atiku “utterly embarrassed, shocked and outraged” — Nigeria Today

Mace Theft: Atiku “utterly embarrassed, shocked and outraged”

Former vice president and 2019 presidential aspirant Atiku Abubakar has weighed in on Wednesday morning’s attack on the senate chamber which resulted in theft of the Mace.

Hoodlums, said to be led by supended lawmaker Senator Ovie Omo-Agege (Delta Central), had stormed the upper legislative chambers and carted away with the mace.

Omo-Agege was later arrested by the police following a 24-hour ultimatum given to the security agency by the senate, to apprehend him.

Speaking on the issue, Atiku, on his Facebook page, declared it “a dangerous precedent and an assault on Nigeria’s democracy by anti-democratic elements.”

“I am utterly embarrassed, shocked and outraged by this ugly development because it is not only a threat to a major democratic institution, but also represents a grave danger to the survival of our democracy,” Atiku said. “If criminals could commit such security breach with impunity, it means that our entire democracy is in danger”, Atiku added, saying “those behind this illegality to avoid creating a monster that could consume them.” “It is unacceptable and reprehensible to subject the National Assembly to this intimidation and humiliation. This attack by thugs should not go unpunished no matter who is involved”, he added.

