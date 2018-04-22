Macron Advises Trump Over Iran Nuclear Deal — Nigeria Today

Macron Advises Trump Over Iran Nuclear Deal

French President Emmanuel Macron has urged his US counterpart, Donald Trump, to stick with the Iran nuclear deal, saying there is no better option. He spoke to the media ahead of a three-day state visit to the US starting on Monday. Mr Trump has threatened to abandon the deal, which limits Iran’s nuclear programme in […]

The post Macron Advises Trump Over Iran Nuclear Deal appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

