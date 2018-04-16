 Macron: I never said US and France would stay in Syria for long term - The Guardian — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Macron: I never said US and France would stay in Syria for long term – The Guardian

Posted on Apr 16, 2018 in World | 0 comments


NBCNews.com

Macron: I never said US and France would stay in Syria for long term
The Guardian
Emmanuel Macron has clarified a suggestion that he was responsible for shifting the US position on Syria, after the White House rebutted an earlier comment by the French president that he had “convinced” Donald Trump to maintain a military presence
France Convinced Trump To Stay In Syria, Says MacronCHANNELS TELEVISION
May, Macron face lawmakers angry over Syria strikesPulse Nigeria
France's Macron tries to walk back remarks that he persuaded Trump to keep troops in SyriaWashington Post
Voice of America –Financial Times –Haaretz –Bradenton Herald
all 188 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.