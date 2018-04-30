Macron, Netanyahu Discuss Iran Nuclear Programme — Nigeria Today

Macron, Netanyahu Discuss Iran Nuclear Programme

French President Emmanuel Macron and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday discussed a proposal to forge a new deal on Iran nuclear activities. According to a statement by the French presidency, Macron in a phone conversation informed Netanyahu about “steps taken’’ to make progress in dialogue over issues related to Tehran’s weapons programmes after […]

The post Macron, Netanyahu Discuss Iran Nuclear Programme appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

