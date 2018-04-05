Made In Gidi! Linda Ikeji Launches Her Own Version Of BBNaija — Nigeria Today

Made In Gidi! Linda Ikeji Launches Her Own Version Of BBNaija
Popular Blogger, Linda Ikeji Launches Her Own Version of BBNaija calls it Made In Gidi. She Made this Known on her Instagram Page. She Wrote; ”You’ve seen Big Brother..and most of you love it. Well, you’re about to see something even better. 12 hot housemates living together in a luxury home in Lagos. Expect drama, […]
The post Made In Gidi! Linda Ikeji Launches Her Own Version Of BBNaija appeared first on Timeofgist.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!