Made In Gidi: Linda Ikeji Set To Launch Own Version of BBNaija (See!!!) — Nigeria Today

Made In Gidi: Linda Ikeji Set To Launch Own Version of BBNaija (See!!!)

Linda Ikeji Launches ‘Made In Gidi’ like BBNaija. The top Blogger has revealed her new reality TV show #MadeinGidi just like Big Brother Naija. See details.

This super post – Made In Gidi: Linda Ikeji Set To Launch Own Version of BBNaija (See!!!) appeared first on MYNAIJAINFO. Read Full Post >> myNAIJAinfo!.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from myNAIJAinfo!. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

