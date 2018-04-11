Madrid 1-3 Juventus (4-3 Agg): Ronaldo’s Last-Gasp Penalty Sends Holders’ Through As Buffon Sees Red — Nigeria Today

Madrid 1-3 Juventus (4-3 Agg): Ronaldo’s Last-Gasp Penalty Sends Holders’ Through As Buffon Sees Red

Cristiano Ronaldo’s stoppage-time penalty saved holders, Real Madrid, from a stunning Champions League exit against Juventus, with the Spanish giant progressing 4-3 on aggregate after a night of high drama at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Italian giant had produced a stunning performance at the Santiago Bernabeu, with Mario Mandzukic’s brace and a Blaise Matuidi goal putting them 3-0 up in little over an hour, levelling the tie on aggregate after Real’s 3-0 victory in Italy last week.

And then there were four! Liverpool

Roma

Bayern

Real Madrid What’s your dream #UCL final? pic.twitter.com/zMR3NBpbPf — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) April 11, 2018

But as extra time loomed, English referee Michael Oliver awarded a penalty for a clumsy challenge by Medhi Benatia on Lucas Vazquez in the area.

A furious Gianluigi Buffon was sent off for his protests at the decision, and it wasn’t until the 97th minute that Ronaldo was able to take his spot-kick, beating substitute ‘keeper Wojciech Szczesny from 12 yards.

1 – Gianluigi Buffon has been sent off in the Champions League for the 1st time in his career (117 games). End. pic.twitter.com/0QpObjUmNC — OptaJean (@OptaJean) April 11, 2018

Real had looked vulnerable, but the late drama meant they would not suffer an embarrassing exit to match that of rivals Barcelona at the hands of Roma 24 hours earlier.

Ronaldo became the first player in Champions League history to score in 11 straight matches in the competition, while his goal extending his scoring streak to 11 matches across all competitions.

He also became just the third player to reach 150 appearances in the Champions League, following former Real Madrid goalkeeper Iker Casillas (167) and former Barcelona midfielder Xavi Hernandez (151).

Madrid will face Liverpool, Roma or Bayern Munich in the semi-finals, as the La Liga giants go for a third consecutive Champions League title.

