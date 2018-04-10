Madrid lucky to have Ronaldo but Di Stefano comparisons are pointless - Sanchis - Goal.com — Nigeria Today

Madrid lucky to have Ronaldo but Di Stefano comparisons are pointless – Sanchis – Goal.com
Madrid lucky to have Ronaldo but Di Stefano comparisons are pointless – Sanchis
Real Madrid are 'lucky' to have Cristiano Ronaldo, but comparisons to the legendary Alfredo di Stefano are 'pointless', says Manolo Sanchis. Ronaldo has scored 446 goals in 431 appearances for Madrid and has won the Champions League three times during …
Ronaldo is Di Stefano's heir – Perez
