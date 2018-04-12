Madrid v Juve: Fans Troll Messi, Call Ronaldo the Greatest Of All Times — Nigeria Today

Madrid v Juve: Fans Troll Messi, Call Ronaldo the Greatest Of All Times

Real Madrid fans have officially dubbed Christaino Ronaldo a GOAT. Which means Greatest Of All Times, after he scored a penalty against Juventus last night to earn Madrid a place in the Champions League semi-finals. Real Madrid fans have taken to social media to sing C.Ronaldo’s praise as they bash Messi for ghosting when Barca encountered Roma. See funny reactions below;

Must be hard being a messi fan these days tho. Watching Ronaldo score in 10 consecutive champions league games while your goat is chopping yellow card against Roma — JAGS (@EtniesJags) April 11, 2018

Ronaldo is Real Madrid personified. The hunger, the drive, the mentality, the calmness, the quality, everything. Forever thankful for everything he has done. GOAT. — JP (@Emperor_RM) April 11, 2018

Your GOAT couldn't score a penalty in 2012 against Chelsea, your GOAT Was busy eating grass yesterday in Rome but you are shouting Penaldo Penaldo…… Keep up the Noise and Watch Us Lift The Champions League Again!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/5UuDzEDBcE — Village Headmaster ® (@josh_cr7) April 11, 2018

Real Madrid knocked out Juventus that Barcelona couldn't even score a goal against last season. Real Madrid defeated Roma over two legs last season, that same Roma that knocked Barcelona out of the UCL Your MCM couldn't score a "tap in" again both teams yet he is the GOAT — Ayo (@Meedey03) April 11, 2018

After facing two Italian teams in the quarter finals.

_

GOAT Vs Ewure . pic.twitter.com/aEi7SfXWHe — Dayor (@kvng_dayo) April 11, 2018

Your MCM ghosted home and away against ROMA

Mine scored home and away against Juventus

And you want to tell me that they're mates? There are levels to this GOAT thing — Khal•Kenshin (@la_OK3) April 11, 2018

Barca Fans Now Criticizing Ronaldo For Scoring A Penalty In A Very Important Game While Forgetting Their Goat Bottled A Penalty In A Final!!. Midget Bottling Company!! — Brighter Days … (@OneXMind) April 11, 2018

Please y'all should co-ordinate Lionel Messi is the goat and we're not dragging with him again. CR7 is officially a COW!! — Baba Ibeji (@Marapolsa) April 11, 2018

Don't ever compare the little midget who goes missing against Roma against the goat ever again pic.twitter.com/dabmIWWjmG — C (@VivaMartiaI) April 11, 2018

I don’t wanna hear it anymore. Messi choked against these spaghetti eating merchants while Ronaldo comes up big at the biggest stage yet again. Let’s about GOAT now. — Këbroń (@kebron_afc) April 11, 2018

