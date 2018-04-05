Northwestern University Symphony Orchestra returns from 10-day Asia tour - Daily Northwestern — Nigeria Today

Northwestern University Symphony Orchestra returns from 10-day Asia tour – Daily Northwestern
|
Daily Northwestern
|
Northwestern University Symphony Orchestra returns from 10-day Asia tour
Daily Northwestern
The Northwestern University Symphony Orchestra stands following their performance of Bernstein's “Symphonic Dances.” NUSO returned from its 10-day Asia tour on Sunday. Madeleine Fernando, A&E Editor April 5, 2018. Share on Facebook · Share on Twitter …
Maestro Luis Haza to take final bow with symphony Monday
Movie themes, stage acrobats combine for Waco Symphony concert
Southern Miss Steel Pan Orchestra to Hold Special Concert at Gulf Park Campus
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!