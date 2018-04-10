 Magnitude 6.2 quake strikes Chile, no damage reported - National Post — Nigeria Today
Magnitude 6.2 quake strikes Chile, no damage reported – National Post

CHANNELS TELEVISION

Magnitude 6.2 quake strikes Chile, no damage reported
National Post
SANTIAGO, Chile — A strong 6.2 earthquake struck Chile's central region on Tuesday. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage. The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said the quake struck about 34 miles (54 kilometres) southwest of Ovalle
