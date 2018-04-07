Magu Accuses Public Officials Of Stealing Through Procurement Process - Concise News — Nigeria Today

Magu Accuses Public Officials Of Stealing Through Procurement Process – Concise News
|
Concise News
|
Magu Accuses Public Officials Of Stealing Through Procurement Process
Concise News
The acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, has accused heads of public sector organisation of stealing from the public through the procurement process. Magu who said this at procurement retreat for chief …
Only strict adherence to Procurement Act will save you from jail, Magu warns
Public officials steal through procurement process – Ibrahim Magu
SGF seeks adherence to open competitive method in procurement process
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!