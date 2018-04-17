 Mahama, Obi, Dangote, others to address global leaders at 2018 Commonwealth business forum — Nigeria Today
Mahama, Obi, Dangote, others to address global leaders at 2018 Commonwealth business forum

Posted on Apr 17, 2018 in News | 0 comments

FORMER Ghana President, John Mahama; former  Governor of Anambra State, Mr Peter  Obi ;  African Richest man, Alhaji Aliku Dangote and several other experts will address global leaders at the 2018 Commonwealth Business Forum holding  April 16-18  in London.

Dangote-Mahama

The forum will take place in conjunction with the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, CHOGM. The theme of this year’s forum, the 11th in the series, will be “Delivering a Prosperous Commonwealth for All”.

The programme of events signed by Lord Marland of Odstock shows that Obi, currently one of the most-sought-after speakers in Africa, will speak on “What Can We Do to Encourage SMEs to Trade and Invest Confidently across The Commonwealth?”

The former governor is expected “to contribute his experience and leadership in this area” during the session to be held at the Queen Elizabeth II Conference Centre.

“The Forum,” according to the organisers, “is a truly global event, bringing together Heads of Government, Ministers, and senior business leaders from around the world. It will provide a valuable opportunity for high level dialogue on trade and investment between business and government leaders from across the Commonwealth and beyond.”

