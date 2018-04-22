Mahama Takes Over From Obasanjo as Chairman of TANA High-Level Forum on Security — Nigeria Today

Mahama Takes Over From Obasanjo as Chairman of TANA High-Level Forum on Security

Former Ghanaian President, John Dramani Mahama, has assumed the Chairmanship of the TANA High-Level Forum on Security in Africa, taking over from President Olusegun Obasanjo of Nigeria.

#TanaForum 2018: Taking up a new responsibility as Chairperson of the @TanaForum. pic.twitter.com/ugb60BwJtF — John Dramani Mahama (@JDMahama) April 22, 2018

Based in Ethiopia, the TANA Forum is a platform for African leaders, stakeholders and thought leaders to collaboratively engage in exploring and exchanging ideas on African-led solutions to its security challenges.

The Forum was launched in 2012 and is actively supported by the Ethiopian Government as an African- owned initiative to explore solutions by Africans for the continents security challenges.

Today’s ceremony will end two days of discussions on the theme, Ownership of Africa’s Peace and Security Provisions.

The 7th Tana High-level Forum on Peace and Security in Africa kicked off on April 21, 2018, in Bahir Dar, Ethiopia.

The theme of the two-day 7th Tana High-level Forum on Peace and Security in Africa is “Ownership of Africa’s Peace and Security Provision: Financing and Reform of the African Union.”

Copyright 2018 SIGNAL.

The post Mahama Takes Over From Obasanjo as Chairman of TANA High-Level Forum on Security appeared first on SIGNAL.

