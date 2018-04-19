 Mahumapelo suspends NW health HOD Thabo Lekalakala - Independent Online — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Mahumapelo suspends NW health HOD Thabo Lekalakala – Independent Online

Posted on Apr 19, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Independent Online

Mahumapelo suspends NW health HOD Thabo Lekalakala
Independent Online
North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo has suspended Health Department head Dr Thabo Lekalakala over the controversial Mediosa contract, the office of the Premier said on Thursday. This comes months after Mahumapelo instituted a forensic investigation
North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo suspends health dept HOD over Mediosa contractNews24
NW health HOD Thabo Lekalakala suspendedEyewitness News

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.