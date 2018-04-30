Maimane reads the riot act to DA Cape Town caucus - News24 — Nigeria Today

Maimane reads the riot act to DA Cape Town caucus – News24
|
News24
|
Maimane reads the riot act to DA Cape Town caucus
News24
Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane is trying to rein in the party's divided caucus in the City of Cape Town, where this week the majority of DA councillors voted internally, expressing their lack of confidence in mayor Patricia de Lille. In a …
Choices dismal for SA voters
'Tell me what I did wrong' – De Lille
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!