Maina: Staff Fault House C’ttee Indictment Of Malami — Nigeria Today

Maina: Staff Fault House C’ttee Indictment Of Malami

The purported indictment of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, by the House of Representatives ad-hoc committee over the alleged reinstatement of Abdulrasheed Maina has been described as “frivolous and inoperative”. The House panel, which investigated the circumstances surrounding how Maina who was dismissed from service over pension fraud […]

The post Maina: Staff Fault House C’ttee Indictment Of Malami appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

