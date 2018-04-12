Maine praises Madikizela-Mandela for resisting Gupta family - Eyewitness News — Nigeria Today

Maine praises Madikizela-Mandela for resisting Gupta family – Eyewitness News
|
Eyewitness News
|
Maine praises Madikizela-Mandela for resisting Gupta family
Eyewitness News
The ANCYL's Collen Maine told mourners during the stalwart's memorial service that he was heartbroken to realise that she was not being taken care of as he expected. FILE: ANC Youth League leader Collen Maine at Nasrec for the ANC national conference …
Collen Maine: I was not taken to the Guptas by Zuma, Mahumapelo did
Collin Maine: Supra Introduced Me To The Guptas
'It was Supra who took me to the Guptas,' says Collen Maine
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!