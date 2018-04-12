 Maine praises Madikizela-Mandela for resisting Gupta family - Eyewitness News — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Maine praises Madikizela-Mandela for resisting Gupta family – Eyewitness News

Posted on Apr 12, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Eyewitness News

Maine praises Madikizela-Mandela for resisting Gupta family
Eyewitness News
The ANCYL's Collen Maine told mourners during the stalwart's memorial service that he was heartbroken to realise that she was not being taken care of as he expected. FILE: ANC Youth League leader Collen Maine at Nasrec for the ANC national conference
Collen Maine: I was not taken to the Guptas by Zuma, Mahumapelo didCitizen
Collin Maine: Supra Introduced Me To The GuptasHuffPost South Africa
'It was Supra who took me to the Guptas,' says Collen MaineSowetanLIVE Sunday World
eNCA
all 6 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.