 MainOne gets Cote D'Ivoire licence - The Punch — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

MainOne gets Cote D’Ivoire licence – The Punch

Posted on Apr 24, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


The Punch

MainOne gets Cote D'Ivoire licence
The Punch
As part of its West Africa expansion, a connectivity and data centre solutions operator, MainOne said it had secured a licence to expand its connectivity services to Cote D'Ivoire. A statement obtained on Monday said the C1B licence, which was received

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.