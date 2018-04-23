MainOne’s West Africa expansion gets boost with Cote d’Ivoire license — Nigeria Today

MainOne’s West Africa expansion gets boost with Cote d’Ivoire license

As part of its West Africa expansion, connectivity and data centre solutions operator MainOne (www.MainOne.net) has secured a license to expand national and international connectivity services in Cote d’Ivoire. The C1B license, received from Minister Bruno Koné, the country’s Minister for Communication, Digital Economy and Postal Services, will enable MainOne land its submarine cable and […]

The post MainOne’s West Africa expansion gets boost with Cote d’Ivoire license appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

