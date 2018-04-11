Major web browsers will support web-based fingerprint, facial authentication — Nigeria Today

Major web browsers will support web-based fingerprint, facial authentication

The World Wide Web Consortium said that Google, Microsoft, and Mozilla are working to incorporate the new WebAuthn standard into their browsers. It’s part of a collaboration with FIDO to support biometric authentication.

The post Major web browsers will support web-based fingerprint, facial authentication appeared first on Digital Trends.

