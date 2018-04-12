Make healthcare affordable for Nigerians, Aisha Buhari charges medical practitioners — Nigeria Today

Make healthcare affordable for Nigerians, Aisha Buhari charges medical practitioners

Nigeria’s first lady, Aisha Buhari has called on medical practitioners in the country to charge affordable medical bills that are within the reach of common Nigerians.

Mrs. Buhari while playing host to the Association of General and Private Medical Practitioners of Nigeria (AGPMPN) led by its leader, Dr Frank Odofen, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja also said the association should check the cases of abuse in the health system of the country.

” There is a need for your association to look into or revisit the hospital fees you charge, you know Private health care is expensive, make your charges affordable to Nigerians.

” As an Association, there is need for you to also check cases of abuse in other to sanitise the system”.

The wife of the president gave assurances that her ‘Future Assured’ pet project working to establish a functional rehabilitation centre to cater for the children of the less privileged families, who are suffering from one illness or another.

