Make services affordable, Buhari’s wife urges private doctors — Nigeria Today

Make services affordable, Buhari’s wife urges private doctors

The wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, has called on the Association of General Private Medical Practitioners of Nigeria (AGPMPN) to make their medical fees affordable to enable all Nigerians access quality healthcare. Mrs Buhari made the call on Wednesday when she received the group led by its leader, Dr Frank Odofen, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. The AGPMPN with some of its members involved in the World Organisation of Family Doctors visited Mrs Buahri to inform her of their desire to partner with her NGO, the Future Assured initiative.

