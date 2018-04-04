 Make Us Proud, Dalung Charges Team Nigeria - Concise News — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Make Us Proud, Dalung Charges Team Nigeria – Concise News

Posted on Apr 4, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Concise News

Make Us Proud, Dalung Charges Team Nigeria
Concise News
Nigeria's Minister of Sports, Solomon Dalung, on Tuesday charged the country's athletes at the XXI Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia, to be good ambassadors. Dalung addressed the athletes shortly after they were welcomed by the organisers of

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.