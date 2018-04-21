Makhosi Khoza retires from politics - Mail & Guardian — Nigeria Today

Makhosi Khoza retires from politics – Mail & Guardian
Makhosi Khoza retires from politics
Dr Makhosi Khoza, who resigned from the ANC last year and formed her own political party, the African Democratic Change (ADeC), has announced she is retiring from politics. Khoza – a vocal opponent of former president Jacob Zuma – had been removed as …
