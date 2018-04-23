 Makhosi Khoza takes new direction in life - Citizen — Nigeria Today
Makhosi Khoza takes new direction in life – Citizen

Makhosi Khoza takes new direction in life
Her new party says that they have no sympathy for her and they're still looking to 'discipline' members. Makhosi Khoza is not sorry she has turned her back on politics. The opposite, she says, is true, as she embraces her new venture into local
