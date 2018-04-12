 Making History! Wanuri Kahiu’s “Rafiki” will be the First Kenyan Feature Film to Screen at Cannes Festival — Nigeria Today
Making History! Wanuri Kahiu’s “Rafiki” will be the First Kenyan Feature Film to Screen at Cannes Festival

Posted on Apr 12, 2018 in Kenya | 0 comments

The Cannes Film Festival has released its official selection of films that will be showing and this year’s features six female filmmakers, including history-maker Wanuri Kahiu whose film ‘Rafiki’ marks the very first Kenyan feature film to debut at the festival. According to the film’s website, Rafiki follows Kena and Ziki who, despite the political rivalry between their families, […]

