 Making the new Cleaner Lagos Initiative work - BusinessDay (satire) (press release) (blog) — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Making the new Cleaner Lagos Initiative work – BusinessDay (satire) (press release) (blog)

Posted on Apr 1, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


BusinessDay (satire) (press release) (blog)

Making the new Cleaner Lagos Initiative work
BusinessDay (satire) (press release) (blog)
In recent times, the streets of Lagos have been inundated with refuse that were not only eye-sores and a great drawback to the mega city positioning of Lagos by the State government. It has also become a cause of concern for the health and wellbeing of

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.