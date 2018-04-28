Maku calls for scrapping of state electoral commissions - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Maku calls for scrapping of state electoral commissions – Vanguard
Vanguard
Maku calls for scrapping of state electoral commissions
A former Minister of Information, Mr Labaran Maku, has called for the scrapping of all state electoral commissions to ensure free, fair and credible local government elections in Nigeria. Labaran Maku. Maku, the National Secretary of All Progressive …
