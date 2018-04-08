Malabu Scandal: UK Opposition Leader Wants Govt Probed over Payments to Etete - THISDAY Newspapers — Nigeria Today

Malabu Scandal: UK Opposition Leader Wants Govt Probed over Payments to Etete – THISDAY Newspapers
|
THISDAY Newspapers
|
Malabu Scandal: UK Opposition Leader Wants Govt Probed over Payments to Etete
THISDAY Newspapers
A Liberal Democrat and former British Business Secretary, Vince Cable, has called on the UK Home Office and National Crime Agency to explain themselves over the revelation that the country's anti-money laundering agency allowed JP Morgan to transfer …
