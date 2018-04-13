Malaga vs Real Madrid: Zidane to drop Ronaldo for LaLiga clash - Daily Post Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Malaga vs Real Madrid: Zidane to drop Ronaldo for LaLiga clash – Daily Post Nigeria
Malaga vs Real Madrid: Zidane to drop Ronaldo for LaLiga clash
Real Madrid manager, Zinedine Zidane, is likely to leave Cristiano Ronaldo out of his squad for Sunday's LaLiga trip to Malaga. Ronaldo will be rested following Real's midweek Champions League exertions. The Portugal captain has been rested for three …
