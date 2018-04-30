Malawi gets IMF loan nod: Goodall sees it as 'signal' of donor confidence - Nyasa Times — Nigeria Today

Malawi gets IMF loan nod: Goodall sees it as ‘signal’ of donor confidence – Nyasa Times
|
Nyasa Times
|
Malawi gets IMF loan nod: Goodall sees it as 'signal' of donor confidence
Nyasa Times
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) Board has completed its assessment of Malawi's performance on its Extended Credit Facility (ECF), allowing the global lender to make the loan. Gondwe: IMF nod may see some development partners releasing direct …
IMF Executive Board Approves US$112.3 Million under the ECF Arrangement for Malawi
IMF decides Malawi's Extended Credit Facility on Monday
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!