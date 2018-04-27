Malaysian news company seeks to have anti-fake news law revoked - Reuters — Nigeria Today

Malaysian news company seeks to have anti-fake news law revoked – Reuters
Reuters
Malaysian news company seeks to have anti-fake news law revoked
Reuters
KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – A Malaysian media company on Friday filed a suit seeking to declare unconstitutional a new law against fake news, which critics say is aimed at curbing dissent and free speech ahead of a May 9 general election. FILE PHOTO …
Mkini files bid to quash fake news law as unconstitutional
Malaysiakini owner makes bid to strike out anti-fake news law
News portal files review to declare Anti-Fake News Act unconstitutional (Updated)
