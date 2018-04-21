 Malema initiates ANC-EFF talks - Times LIVE — Nigeria Today
Malema initiates ANC-EFF talks – Times LIVE

Posted on Apr 21, 2018


Malema initiates ANC-EFF talks
ANC and EFF officials are to hold formal co-operation talks at Julius Malema's request. In an in-depth interview with the Sunday Times this week, the EFF leader said he has written to the ANC requesting the meeting to resolve a number of issues
