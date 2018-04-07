 Mali Army Kills 14 Jihadist Suspects in 'Attempted Escape' - U.S. News & World Report — Nigeria Today
Mali Army Kills 14 Jihadist Suspects in ‘Attempted Escape’ – U.S. News & World Report

Mali Army Kills 14 Jihadist Suspects in 'Attempted Escape'
BAMAKO (Reuters) – Mali's army said on Saturday it had killed 14 jihadist suspects who were trying to escape detention in its central region, the latest in a string of killings by the armed forces that have provoked condemnation from rights groups. The
