 Malian jihadist in court for war crimes on Wednesday - Yahoo7 News — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Malian jihadist in court for war crimes on Wednesday – Yahoo7 News

Posted on Apr 3, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Yahoo7 News

Malian jihadist in court for war crimes on Wednesday
Yahoo7 News
The Hague (AFP) – A Malian jihadist will make a first appearance Wednesday before the International Criminal Court on war crimes charges over the destruction of holy sites and sex slavery, the tribunal said. Malian jihadist in court for war crimes on
Malian authorities hand over jihadist leader to ICCNews24

all 4 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.