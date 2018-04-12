Malnutrition is a real danger to Nigerian population- Expert — Nigeria Today

Malnutrition is a real danger to Nigerian population- Expert

Malnutrition has become a real and present danger in Nigeria as the country’s population increases to 198 million people, a nutrition expert announced in Lagos on Thursday. The Country Director of the think-thank, Helen Keller International (HKI), Mrs Philomena Orji, made the announcement, while speaking at the launch of the Nutrition and Healthy Lifestyle Project in Lagos. She said that malnutrition was currently posing serious threats to Nigeria’s increasing population, although majority of the people were making their living from agriculture, according to the News Agency of Nigetia, NAN.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

