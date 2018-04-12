Man, 22, charged with stealing children clothes — Nigeria Today

Man, 22, charged with stealing children clothes

The Police on Thursday arraigned a 22-year-old man, Ayuba Garba, in a Karmo Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, for allegedly stealing children’s clothes. The defendant, of no fixed address, is standing trial on a two-count charge of house-breaking and theft. The prosecutor, Zannah Dalhatu, told the court that one Emmanuel Bassy, of Life Camp ,Abuja, reported the matter at the Life Camp Police Station, on April 8.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

