Man, 22 nabbed for sodomising 12yr old in Lagos — Nigeria Today

Man, 22 nabbed for sodomising 12yr old in Lagos

By Evelyn Usman

A 22-year-old trader, Musa Mohamed, was yes- terday caught having canal knowledge of a 12- year -old boy, Sadiq Abdullai, through the anus at Katangwa market, Oke-Odo area of Lagos.

Saturday Vanguard gathered that a trader at Katangwa market who had gone to ease himself by 12 midnight raised the alarm which alerted other traders who were sleeping in the market, on sighting the duo.

The suspects , were subsequently handed to policemen at Oke-Odo division from where the case was transferred to the Gender section of the Lagos State Police Command.

Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Police Command Imohimi Edgal , who confirmed the arrest, said “ One of the suspects,Mohammed, was arrested while the other who is a minor is currently under shelter. Gender Section of the Command has called up the case for further investigation.”

The post Man, 22 nabbed for sodomising 12yr old in Lagos appeared first on Vanguard News.

