Man, 27, remanded for allegedly defiling 7-year-old boy — Nigeria Today

Man, 27, remanded for allegedly defiling 7-year-old boy

A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Kano on Friday remanded a 27-year-old man, Tukur Yusuf, in Prison over alleged sexual assault of a seven-year-old boy. The accused, who resides at Dandago Quarters in Kano, is facing a one-count charge of unnatural offence. The Chief Magistrate, Muhammad Jibril, ordered the remand of the accused in prison and […]

