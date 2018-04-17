Man, 62, in court for alleged sexual abuse — Nigeria Today

Man, 62, in court for alleged sexual abuse

The Police in Lagos on Tuesday arraigned a 62-year-old man, Sikiru Gbadamosi in an Ikorodu Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly enticing two teenage girls with money in exchange for sex. The accused, a resident of 8 Araromi St., Beach Area in Ikorodu community is standing trial on a count charge of sexual assault.

