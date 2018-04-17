 Man, 62, in court for alleged sexual abuse — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Man, 62, in court for alleged sexual abuse

Posted on Apr 17, 2018 in Crime | 0 comments

The Police in Lagos on Tuesday arraigned a 62-year-old man, Sikiru Gbadamosi in an Ikorodu Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly enticing two teenage girls with money in exchange for sex. The accused, a resident of 8 Araromi St., Beach Area in Ikorodu community is standing trial on a count charge of sexual assault.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.