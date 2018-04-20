Man Allegedly ‘Gifts’ his Daughter To Friends, Join Them To Rape Her — Nigeria Today

Man Allegedly ‘Gifts’ his Daughter To Friends, Join Them To Rape Her
An Indian man joined his friends to rape his daughter during a horrific 18-hour assault after ‘gifting’ her to them during a visit. The father who is in his late fifties, introduced his 35-year-old daughter to his friend at a fair in Kamlapur. Then they went to visit another who lives in Lucklow. According to the Times […]
The post Man Allegedly ‘Gifts’ his Daughter To Friends, Join Them To Rape Her appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!