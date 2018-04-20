Man Allegedly ‘Gifts’ his Daughter To Friends, Join Them To Rape Her — Nigeria Today

Man Allegedly ‘Gifts’ his Daughter To Friends, Join Them To Rape Her

An Indian man joined his friends to rape his daughter during a horrific 18-hour assault after ‘gifting’ her to them during a visit. The father who is in his late fifties, introduced his 35-year-old daughter to his friend at a fair in Kamlapur. Then they went to visit another who lives in Lucklow. According to the Times […]

The post Man Allegedly ‘Gifts’ his Daughter To Friends, Join Them To Rape Her appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

