 Man Allegedly ‘Gifts’ his Daughter To Friends, Join Them To Rape Her — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Man Allegedly ‘Gifts’ his Daughter To Friends, Join Them To Rape Her

Posted on Apr 20, 2018 in World | 0 comments

An Indian man joined his friends to rape his daughter during a horrific 18-hour assault after ‘gifting’ her to them during a visit. The father who is in his late fifties, introduced his 35-year-old daughter to his friend at a fair in Kamlapur. Then they went to visit another who lives in Lucklow. According to the Times […]

The post Man Allegedly ‘Gifts’ his Daughter To Friends, Join Them To Rape Her appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.