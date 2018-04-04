Man arraigned for 'N.2m land fraud' - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today

Man arraigned for ‘N.2m land fraud’ – The Nation Newspaper
Man arraigned for 'N.2m land fraud'
The Nation Newspaper
A 35-year-old man, Bamidele Fagboro, has appeared at an Ado-Ekiti Magistrates' Court in Ekiti State, for allegedly obtaining money under false pretence in a land deal. He was accused of defrauding Mr. Samuel Olowoife, of N250, 000, on the pretence of …
