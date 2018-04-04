Man Arrested For Allegedly Beheading Woman in Her Farm in Enugu — Nigeria Today

Man Arrested For Allegedly Beheading Woman in Her Farm in Enugu

A young man has been arrested for allegedly beheading a woman in Enugu, according to a report by Punch. According to the report, the victim, one Susanna Enejere, of Ugbene Ajima village in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State, had gone to farm on March 26, 2018, when the sad incident happened. When her […]

