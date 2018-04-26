Man bags death sentence for armed robbery in Ekiti — Nigeria Today

Man bags death sentence for armed robbery in Ekiti



An Ekiti State High Court on Wednesday sentenced a man, Kingsley Okorowande, to death by hanging for armed robbery. The presiding judge, Justice Lekan Ogunmoye, held that the prosecution has proved the case against the convict beyond reasonable doubt with evidences produced before the court.

The judge held that the offence committed by the convict was contrary to Section 1(2)(a) of Robbery and Firearms (Special Provision) Act Cap R11 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2014.

According to the prosecutor, Mr. Ayodeji Jayeoba, the incident occurred on or about November 6, 2013 at Ori Apata Natha area of Basiri, Ado-Ekiti, when Okorowande robbed one Mrs. Medinat Babatunde of her laptops, handsets, jewelry, wristwatches and the sum of N210,000 while armed with offensive weapons such as guns and cutlasses.

The convict was first arraigned along with five others on February 21, 2017 for the offence but four of them, Eze Stephen, Toyin Faturoti, Ojo Gboyega and Alomaja Sunkanmi escaped during the Ado-Ekiti prison jailbreak.

The fifth accused person, Sulaimon Sunday, who was on bail, jumped bail. The charges were later split to give room for the speedy trial of the convict.Prosecution counsel called four witnesses, including two police officers and the complainant. However, defence counsel, Mr. Lekan Olatawura, did not call any witness in defense of the convict.

Exhibits tendered include statement of the accused, a hammer, a saw blade, a live cartridge, cut-to-size pistol, among others.Justice Ogunmoye held that “from the evidence before me, the prosecutor definitely had an upper hand in proclamation of his gospel before me that he had succeeded in convincing me.

“The prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt against the defendant, in all, the sole issue for determination is resolved in favour of the prosecution. The defendant is guilty as charged for armed robbery.“The mandatory sentence in a case of the defendant convicted for armed robbery is death penalty. The defendant is hereby sentenced to death by hanging. May God have mercy on your soul.”

