Man bags four months jail term for stealing 2 electric generators — Nigeria Today

Man bags four months jail term for stealing 2 electric generators

A Kubwa Grade 1 Area Court on Tuesday, sentenced a 21-year-old man, Matthew Daniel to four months imprisonment for stealing two generators.

The judge, Mohammed Marafa, however, gave Daniel an option of N10, 000 fine noting that though Daniel looked remorseful, he must be punished to deter others.

Marafa advised the complainant, Olajumoke Aluko to go by civil action for compensation of one of the generators that was not recovered.‎

He also warned Daniel to desist from committing crime adding that there was no excuse to steal.

The prosecutor, Babajide Olanipekun had told the court that Aluko reported the matter ‎at the Kubwa Police Station on March 30.

Daniel of Kubwa, Abuja was convicted and sentenced over charges of criminal trespass and theft.

The convict told the court that he entered Aluko’s shop, to ease himself and the devil tempted him to steal the said generators

He added that he committed the crime to pay for his medication at the hospital and begged the court for leniency.

The prosecutor said Daniel criminally trespassed into the complainant’s premises and stole two generators valued N140, 000.

He said that one generator was recovered from Daniel in the course of police investigations.

Olanipekun said that the offences contravened Sections 342 and 287 of the Penal Code.

The post Man bags four months jail term for stealing 2 electric generators appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

