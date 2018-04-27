Man Carries decapitated Head Of Wife Through Streets — Nigeria Today

Man Carries decapitated Head Of Wife Through Streets

Zhang, a 31-year-old Chinese man, allegedly beheaded his wife in their flat in Kangle village in Guangzhou’s Haizhu District in South China’s Guangdong Province and proceeded to walk through the streets of China, holding her head like a trophy. The suspect was caught on camera carrying his wife’s head, he is reported to have taken […]

The post Man Carries decapitated Head Of Wife Through Streets appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

