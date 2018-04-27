Man Carries decapitated Head Of Wife Through Streets — Nigeria Today

Man Carries decapitated Head Of Wife Through Streets
Zhang, a 31-year-old Chinese man, allegedly beheaded his wife in their flat in Kangle village in Guangzhou’s Haizhu District in South China’s Guangdong Province and proceeded to walk through the streets of China, holding her head like a trophy. The suspect was caught on camera carrying his wife’s head, he is reported to have taken […]
